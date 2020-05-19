Fox News’ Janice Dean, whose in-laws died of coronavirus in a New York nursing home, called out MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for covering Arizona’s nursing home crisis but not giving more attention to what’s going on in New York:

This is obviously terrible and deserves attention. However, wondering if you’ve covered @NYGovCuomo’s handling of the nursing home horror show here in your own state? Don’t see a lot of coverage on your twitter feed or your channel. https://t.co/Ou92UQ4ZUh — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 19, 2020

Janice noted that the MSNBC host did retweet that video of Gov. Andrew Cuomo getting a test, however:

But I do see a retweet of @NYGovCuomo getting a nose swab. 🙄 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 19, 2020

Here’s the tweet she’s referring to:

We’d like to see Maddow cover some other blue states as well. For example, what’s going on with Gov. Blackface:

@maddow it's not just Arizona. Virginia has refused to name any of the nursing homes. If you're going to report, do better research. — D. Burroughs (@DBLovesIOP) May 19, 2020

Hopefully the national media starts covering this everywhere and not just pointing things out when it fits the narrative:

The nursing home issue is a nightmare in many states and perhaps this awful story that so many families are dealing with (mine included) will shine a light on this tragic situation. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 19, 2020

