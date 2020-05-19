Fox News’ Janice Dean, whose in-laws died of coronavirus in a New York nursing home, called out MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for covering Arizona’s nursing home crisis but not giving more attention to what’s going on in New York:

Janice noted that the MSNBC host did retweet that video of Gov. Andrew Cuomo getting a test, however:

Here’s the tweet she’s referring to:

We’d like to see Maddow cover some other blue states as well. For example, what’s going on with Gov. Blackface:

Hopefully the national media starts covering this everywhere and not just pointing things out when it fits the narrative:

