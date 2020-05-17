Billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban took to Twitter on Sunday to criticize the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program and offered up what he thinks should happen next to help save the economy.

First up, we “need to face the fact that PPP didn’t work”:

And he wants a federal jobs program for contact tracers:

But this new tracing bureaucracy will take time so in the interim he wants checks to go out to everyone. The catch, here is that the checks need to be spent within 10 days of receipt:

He thinks this would keep businesses alive:

Trending

So, thoughts?

As for what people think, here are a few comments that we’ve seen:

This million-man tracing force. . .how does that actually work?

And how do you just end a bureaucracy of this size?

And he needs to think through the entire idea:

So can we buy gift cards with the money? How exactly would the government even check?

He’s put it out there, now let’s see what comes of it:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mark CubanPPP