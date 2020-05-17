Billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban took to Twitter on Sunday to criticize the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program and offered up what he thinks should happen next to help save the economy.
First up, we “need to face the fact that PPP didn’t work”:
It's time to face the fact that PPP didn't work. Great plan, difficult execution. No one's fault. The only thing that will save businesses is consumer demand. No amount of loans to businesses will save them or jobs if their customers aren't buying.
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 17, 2020
