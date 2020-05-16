Back in January, there was a major dustup over the Space Force logo and blue-check libs accused the Trump administration of stealing the Star Trek logo. But was we told you at the time, the new Space Force logo is a direct result of the Air Force Command logo:

For those excitedly tweeting that Trump stole the Star Trek logo!!!!, the patch on the left was the existing Air Force Command logo. The same one I wore as a Lieutenant in 2005. pic.twitter.com/mYb60YioBP — John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 24, 2020

Oh, and Star Trek got its idea from NASA. From StarTrek.com:

In the Star Trek universe, the delta emblem is a direct descendant of the vector component of the old NASA (and later UESPA) logos in use during Earth’s space programs of the 20th and 21st Centuries. Those symbols were worn by some of the first space explorers and adorned uniforms and ships during humanity’s first steps into the final frontier.

More on the history behind the original “delta emblem” from Space Force’s Facebook page:

The official U.S. Space Force seal was unveiled January 24, 2020 by the President. The creation of the U.S. Space Force seal pays tribute to the newest Armed Service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. The U.S. Space Force seal honors the Department of the Air Force’s proud history and long-standing record of providing the best space capabilities in the world. The delta symbol, the central design element in the seal, was first used as early as 1942 by the U.S. Army Air Forces; and was used in early Air Force space organization emblems dating back to 1961. Since then, the delta symbol has been a prominent feature in military space community emblems.

This was all reported on back in January. But, now that President Trump unveiled the flag yesterday, we have a whole truckload of stupid coming down the highway. Again:

Gene Roddenberry doesn't deserve this disrespect from Donald Trump and Space Forcehttps://t.co/IKSCQERt7M — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) May 15, 2020

Of course the Vox guy showed up:

it's a ripoff of the Starfleet Command logo from Star Trek https://t.co/C6zVU7tX0w — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2020

Take a bow, local journo:

The "Space Force" logo looks A LOT like the "Starfleet" logo from Star Trek. Happy Friday. pic.twitter.com/o488bk4QGJ — Carlo Cecchetto (@CarloNews8) May 16, 2020

Encouraging a lawsuit is a good tke:

So…when will Star Trek sue the U.S. Government over the Space Force logo? pic.twitter.com/FSR8ngXxqa — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) May 15, 2020

This is embarassing:

Trump's Space Force: Can I copy your answer for this one?

Star Trek's StarFleet: Sure, but change it a little so it's not obvious.

Result:https://t.co/8CJO2ytfmB — TheWrap (@TheWrap) May 15, 2020

Sigh:

WITH THE STAR TREK LOGO — Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) May 16, 2020

Wait, wait, wait. Why is that the Star Trek logo? What the hell timeline did I end up on??? I WANT OFF THIS ONE. — Abigail Bassett (@AbigailBassett) May 15, 2020

Not even joking, @MrsBarnacules saw it today and said “why is he waving the Star Trek logo”. No originality at all. — Barnacules Nerdgasm ™ 🤓 (@Barnacules) May 16, 2020

