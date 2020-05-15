Despite the INSANE lockdown rules continuing in Los Angeles, the NBA’s Laker apparently have an entirely different set of rules. THEY get to start workouts again:

So, riddle us this: Why can’t regular gyms open up on the exact same rules as the Los Angeles Lakers?

Good question! If you have to wear a mask AT THE BEACH, the Lakers will be required to wear masks to workout, right?

Over you, Mayor Garcetti:

