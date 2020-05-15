Despite the INSANE lockdown rules continuing in Los Angeles, the NBA’s Laker apparently have an entirely different set of rules. THEY get to start workouts again:

After working with city, county, and state officials the Lakers are planning to re-open their practice facility tomorrow for voluntary, socially distanced workouts in accordance with NBA protocols, sources told ESPN. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 15, 2020

So, riddle us this: Why can’t regular gyms open up on the exact same rules as the Los Angeles Lakers?

Do Lakers have to practice in masks? LA mayor said anyone who leaves home has to have a mask on. In all seriousness, it sounds like California is feeling pressure over how dumb they look as all other states open. All businesses in the state, and elsewhere, should be open Monday. https://t.co/ih3Glj9IQu — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 15, 2020

Good question! If you have to wear a mask AT THE BEACH, the Lakers will be required to wear masks to workout, right?

L.A. beaches reopen today for active recreation only, such as swimming, surfing, running and walking. No gathering is allowed, and activities such as sunbathing and group sports are not permitted. You must wear a face covering and maintain 6 feet of distance from others. pic.twitter.com/3SLIqqio7T — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 13, 2020

Over you, Mayor Garcetti:

But Californians should be asking this question: why do the Lakers get to go back to work when the vast majority of LA county employees and businesses aren’t allowed to open too? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 15, 2020

