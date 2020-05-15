The Department of Veterans Affairs is launching a clinical trial of the prostate cancer drug Degarelix as a potential COVID-19 therapeutic:

@DeptVetAffairs has launched a clinical trial for a #COVID19 therapeutic based on current #ProstateCancer drug #Degarelix. Study will involve 200 veterans who have been hospitalized with #coronavirus, some will get one dose of drug, others placebo. (more) — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) May 15, 2020

“Scientists are testing degarelix because lab evidence suggests male hormones trigger the production of a protein called TMPRSS2 on lung tissue. The virus that causes #COVID-19 relies on TMPRSS2 to enter lung tissues”:

"Scientists are testing degarelix because lab evidence suggests male hormones trigger the production of a protein called TMPRSS2 on lung tissue. The virus that causes #COVID-19 relies on TMPRSS2 to enter lung tissues," VA said in a statement. — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) May 15, 2020

So, gentlemen, who’s ready to sign up to temporarily lower your male hormones?

More: "By temporarily lowering male hormone levels, researchers believe they can reduce the production of TMPRSS2 in lung tissue and thus prevent the virus from penetrating lung cells. Hormone levels will return to normal at the end of treatment." — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) May 15, 2020

And what’s the point of spending money on this therapeutic if it can’t even be used in half the population?

"The study is not suitable for female Veterans. Existing evidence shows degarelix may have the opposite effect in the female body by increasing TMPRSS2 production, thus worsening the severity of COVID-19 symptoms" @DeptVetAffairs said in statement — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) May 15, 2020

***