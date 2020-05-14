The NYPD handcuffed a Brooklyn mom, in front of her kid, and dragged her out of a subway after she got into an altercation with cops over how she was wearing her mask:

Mom placed in handcuffs after altercation with #NYPD & #MTA over not fully wearing her mask in #Brooklyn #NYCSubway station. Police say woman wouldn’t listen, but wasn’t arrested and charged, rather taken out of station. Courtesy: Anthony Davis on FB pic.twitter.com/nohs9NpuGj — Dean Meminger (@DeanMeminger) May 13, 2020

There’s some confusion if she was arrested and charged or not, but according to NBC 4 NYC, she was:

Police say they stopped Kaleemah Rozier and her young child inside the Atlantic Avenue/Barclay Center subway station just before noon on Wednesday and attempted to enforce the new rules to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The video posted to social media by a witness showed that Rozier and her child both had on face masks, but their noses and mouths weren’t covered. […] Rozier was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment. The footage of her arrest is now part of a bigger conversation about the racial disparity in social distancing enforcement across the city.

Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized the arrest, saying “We’ve made progress with de-escalation. This isn’t it”:

Face coverings are important to protect everybody — they’re not optional. But no one wants to see an interaction turn into this. We’ve made progress with de-escalation. This isn’t it. https://t.co/jVx22uLSj8 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 14, 2020

Many tweeters are pointing out that NYPD cops also don’t know how to wear masks properly. Lock them up?

Here are four NYPD Transit cops from an NYPD tweet. The one front in the center has his mask pulled down below his nose, thus wearing it improperly. But nobody slammed him on his face. https://t.co/0mhvUWDKa5 pic.twitter.com/tLloqduVjx — Myke Cole (@MykeCole) May 14, 2020

Maybe getting a bagel is an exception to the mayor’s “they’re not optional” policy?

“The mask-less cops walked out with bagels in hand, got back in their van, and drove off, according to the witness. ‘They went off to the bagel shop, which was obviously the mission.’” https://t.co/Kr1ffllAhT — Melissa Gira Grant (@melissagira) May 8, 2020

Masks for thee but not for me!

Brooklyn NYPD precinct commander chastised for not wearing mask in coronavirus social distancing confrontation https://t.co/aLr2qUcTaG — Raymond E. Foster (@policeofficer) May 8, 2020

