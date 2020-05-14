Unbelievable.

An arbitrator ruled that Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Brian Miller, the first on the scene to the Stoneman Douglas shooting in Parkland, FL who “hid behind his car,” should get his job back, with back pay:

NEW: The Broward Sheriff’s Office sergeant who was first to respond to the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting lost his job after he hid behind his car as the first shots rang out. He'll be reinstated, awarded full back pay, the union said Wednesday. https://t.co/T8u9P6xds8 — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 14, 2020

From the Miami Herald:

The Broward Sheriff’s Office sergeant who was the first supervisor to respond to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and lost his job after it was found he hid behind his car as the first shots rang out, will be reinstated, awarded full back pay and get back his seniority, the BSO Deputies Association said Wednesday. Sgt. Brian Miller was one of the four deputies who were terminated because of a “neglect of duty” in the Feb. 14, 2018, Parkland shooting, which killed 17 students and faculty members and injured another 17. Miller, 57, was paid $138,410.25 in 2017, according to the Sun-Sentinel. The BSO veteran had challenged the decision with union backing. An arbitration ruling found “BSO violated Sgt. Brian Miller’s constitutional due process rights and improperly terminated him,” the union said.

Read the rest here.

Oh, and by the way, Gregory Tony, the guy hired to replace disgraced Broward Sheriff Scott Israel, has a controversy of his own after it was revealed he killed some dude as a minor and potentially lied about when he was interviewing for the job:

‘Homicide report’ from shooting death seems to contradict Broward sheriff’s statements https://t.co/024KDBouT7 — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) May 11, 2020

Way to go Broward County.

