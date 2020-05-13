480,000 colleges students in the California State University system learned last night that classes, for the most part, will be online only starting in the fall semester:

The chancellor of the California State University system told the board of trustees that the risks were too great for the more than 480,000 undergraduates enrolled to return to campus in the fall. Classes will continue virtually, as they have since March. https://t.co/BcnQP5JTde — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 13, 2020

Some labs will still be in person (but it’s not sure how that will work of students aren’t on campus):

Statement from @calstate Chancellor Timothy White… sounds like the only exceptions for in person teaching this fall will be labs for science/health/math based classes. pic.twitter.com/cvxxAKa4gy — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) May 12, 2020

This could also throw the college football season into total disarray:

This is huge news that could cause serious headaches for college football fans. If no California teams are available, it may spell the end of the 2020 season 🏈 😢 https://t.co/AetTd0Apc1 — John Rogers (@JohnRogers8News) May 13, 2020

This affects 5 campuses with football:

FBS programs at Fresno State, San Diego St, and San Jose St;

as well as FCS at Cal Poly and Sacramento State https://t.co/o4RllwPgfr — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 12, 2020

What will a schedule look like in, say, the Mountain West with these three school sitting it out?

Statement from the Mountain West and the presidents of Fresno State, San Diego State and San Jose State on the Cal State system news today. "No decisions on athletics have been made." pic.twitter.com/KVRaXv0D6a — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) May 13, 2020

All eyes right now on the University of California system, which would include UCLA and Berkeley:

We’ve been told by the NCAA, no students on campus, no fall sports. So no football for San Diego State or Fresno? And why would the UC system make a different decision than Cal State? So what about UCLA and Cal? Hard not to see this as the first domino in Fall collegiate sports. pic.twitter.com/QUc06qCTYO — Will Cain (@willcain) May 12, 2020

