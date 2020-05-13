As we told you yesterday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Dem, pulled the license of a Castle Rock restaurant that DARED to open up for indoor dining on Mother’s Day:

A WARNING SHOT? Colorado governor suspends license of Castle Rock restaurant that opened on Mother's Day https://t.co/XgBPzaYwsw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 12, 2020

So we found it a little odd that this same governor is now trying to lure Elon Musk, who is pissed at California for not letting him open early, to his state:

We want you here @elonmusk in Colorado, we are the best of all worlds. We’re very pro-business, low taxes, also pro-immigration, pro-LGBT, globally-minded. Bright, smart, motivated ppl love to live here. @Tesla HQ, Cybertruck, gigafactory look no further! @kimbal — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) May 13, 2020

Elon, do your homework. This might not be the best state for Tesla’s business:

Hi Jared, Colorado is great! I think your policies make a lot of sense. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2020

He’s also talking to Texas:

Elon Musk and Texas Governor Greg Abbott talk about potential Tesla move to Lone Star state https://t.co/EpZoaOUZwh via @bradleybrooks $TSLA pic.twitter.com/14IhkP1LwY — Reuters Business (@ReutersBiz) May 13, 2020

But it could be a moot point anyway. Alameda County blinked and will allow Tesla to open:

$TSLA has been given the official green light to restart its factory in California https://t.co/o3UbmzuEIq via @EdLudlow and @danahull — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) May 13, 2020

