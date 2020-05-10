There are reports out of Iran of a “friendly fire” accident of some sort where an Iranian destroyer has sunk a second Iranian naval vessel:
Basically, we are looking at a case of friendly fire (misfire) by Iran Navy. So far local media, BBC Persian reporting but no official confirmation yet.
At Iran's Navy exercise: "Jamaran" destroyer mistakenly has shot and sank Kenarak frigate, killing more than 40. Bodies of 22 have been found. Injured are transferred to Chabahar hospitals.#IranTruth
Unconfirmed reports claim that IRIN [NEDAJA]'s "Jamaran" destroyer has mistakenly fired an AShm towards the IRIN's "Kenarak" frigate and sank it near the Jask area. Per quoted "40 are missing"
[As of now, none of the #Iran|ian news outlets published anything about this case] https://t.co/Tjuu2vtjlN
IranNews telegram channel claims that "40+ were killed and 23 bodies were found as of now" #Unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/TiCGzt6aIk
Quoted source claims:
"News about sinking of the Kenarak frigate is accurate" https://t.co/IxOVul6086
Vahid HajiPour, Javan [pro-#IRGC] newspaper's journalist claims the same. https://t.co/Dx7sdYSvrq
Al-Arabiya:
"40 Iranian sailors reported missing after a friendly-fire" https://t.co/xZvDjRlr3r
Al-Jazeera:
"Iranian destroyer accidentally fired at an Iranian warship, there are reports of dozens of casualties" https://t.co/BUBCLnLMRB
We’ll keep you posted.
