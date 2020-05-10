There are reports out of Iran of a “friendly fire” accident of some sort where an Iranian destroyer has sunk a second Iranian naval vessel:

Basically, we are looking at a case of friendly fire (misfire) by Iran Navy. So far local media, BBC Persian reporting but no official confirmation yet.

Thread ==>

At Iran's Navy exercise: "Jamaran" destroyer mistakenly has shot and sank Kenarak frigate, killing more than 40. Bodies of 22 have been found. Injured are transferred to Chabahar hospitals. #IranTruth

Unconfirmed reports claim that IRIN [NEDAJA]'s "Jamaran" destroyer has mistakenly fired an AShm towards the IRIN's "Kenarak" frigate and sank it near the Jask area. Per quoted "40 are missing"

[As of now, none of the #Iran|ian news outlets published anything about this case] https://t.co/Tjuu2vtjlN

— Aleph 🕯️ א (@no_itsmyturn) May 10, 2020