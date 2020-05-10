C&C Coffee and Kitchen in Castle Rock, CO defied Gov. Gov. Jared Polis’ lockdown order and opened up for Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Check out the crowd:

The restaurant’s Twitter account tweeted at President Trump, “We are standing for America, small businesses, the Constitution and against the overreach of our governor in Colorado!!”:

And owner April Arellano posted to Facebook that she opened despite being turned into county officials:

Trending

There was even “a line down the street”:

But libs want an investigation:

“MANSLAUGHTER charges,” even:

But the moms in the video seem happy:

People have had enough of the “panic porn”:

And, yes, we will check back in 3 weeks:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Castle RockMother's Day