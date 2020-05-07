LOLOLOL.

It appears that Canada may have accidentally banned the Black Rifle Coffee Company. Check it out:

“Words cannot espresso how dumb this ban is”:

Words cannot espresso how dumb this ban is. https://t.co/aUWlxEmnQJ — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) May 7, 2020

But really, what happened here?

No joke Canada banned a coffee company in its firearms ban… https://t.co/HDF2ftqG0T — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 7, 2020

Because this is hilarious:

Canada banned a coffee company, thinking it is a firearm. Told you guys gun-grabbers don't have a clue… https://t.co/4xUP5kpleU — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) May 7, 2020

We’ll just assume it’s true because it’s way funnier that way:

Oh. My. God. Canada banned coffee in its idiotic new gun ban. https://t.co/cenJKfVxKi — Heather (@dswhisperer2) May 7, 2020

