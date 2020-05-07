LOLOLOL.
It appears that Canada may have accidentally banned the Black Rifle Coffee Company. Check it out:
Say it ain't so @JustinTrudeau did you really ban our Fresh Roasted Freedom in Canada eh? ☕️☕️☕️🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 #brcc #americascoffee #eh pic.twitter.com/fa3VxO50GJ
— Black Rifle Coffee (@blckriflecoffee) May 7, 2020
“Words cannot espresso how dumb this ban is”:
Words cannot espresso how dumb this ban is. https://t.co/aUWlxEmnQJ
— Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) May 7, 2020
But really, what happened here?
No joke Canada banned a coffee company in its firearms ban… https://t.co/HDF2ftqG0T
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 7, 2020
Because this is hilarious:
Canada banned a coffee company, thinking it is a firearm.
Told you guys gun-grabbers don't have a clue… https://t.co/4xUP5kpleU
— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) May 7, 2020
We’ll just assume it’s true because it’s way funnier that way:
Oh. My. God. Canada banned coffee in its idiotic new gun ban. https://t.co/cenJKfVxKi
— Heather (@dswhisperer2) May 7, 2020
***