CNN, you’re a DAMN EMBARRASSMENT!

Check out this clip where CNN’s Chris Cuomo banters back and forth with his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The bit about Ellen Degeneres was bad enough, but then Chris asked his older brother this question:

Do you think that you are an attractive person now? Because you are single and ready to mingle. Do you really think you are some desirable single person and this is not just people’s’ pain coming out of them?”

Yesterday, New York disclosed 1,700 additional deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities, a number greater than the total number of deaths in the entire state of Florida, and these two pulled this little comedy act:

You're feeling pretty good about yourself these days, aren't you @NYGovCuomo ? pic.twitter.com/E82jNFYV6b — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) May 6, 2020

And that line at the end, “You’re feeling pretty good about yourself, aren’t you?” Holy f***:

"You're feeling pretty good about yourself, aren't you?" Fredo says to his bro with a laugh.

I know he has been under strict quarantine but has Fredo heard New York added 1,700 to the total deaths in nursing homes? Does he know the guy he was giggling with is largely responsible? https://t.co/VJzNd8CcrP — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) May 6, 2020

Tell us more about how President Trump doesn’t show enough emotion and such:

Tweedle Dum interviews Tweedle Order #coronavirus patients into nursing homes to cause the death of thousands and it oddly doesn't come up. But they did joke around a lot. Remember when the Post did that story on Trump not being mournful enough? Governor Ground Zero chuckles… https://t.co/qanIBdSW4K — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 6, 2020

How in the world is CNN OK with this?

Entertaining, but also embarrassing for a news network. Instead being asked about why he didn't have subways cleaned daily until 5 days ago or why his state put nursing home residents in danger by forcing facilities to accept COVID patients, Cuomo jokes around w his brother. https://t.co/TFk36RdqoU — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) May 6, 2020

And Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy can just STFU about Fox News from now on:

This fake razzing between Chris Cuomo and Andrew Cuomo while Chris Cuomo hypes Andrew's popularity is so gross from a news network. State TV level stuff https://t.co/X8cP7wB8zC — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) May 6, 2020

It’s bad enough that CNN won’t address Chris’ fake quarantine, but this was particularly awful:

CNN: "Fox News is literally state TV" Also CNN: https://t.co/P7akEJrb6f — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 6, 2020

