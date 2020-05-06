CNN, you’re a DAMN EMBARRASSMENT!

Check out this clip where CNN’s Chris Cuomo banters back and forth with his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The bit about Ellen Degeneres was bad enough, but then Chris asked his older brother this question:

Do you think that you are an attractive person now? Because you are single and ready to mingle.  Do you really think you are some desirable single person and this is not just people’s’ pain coming out of them?”

Yesterday, New York disclosed 1,700 additional deaths at nursing homes and adult care facilities, a number greater than the total number of deaths in the entire state of Florida, and these two pulled this little comedy act:

And that line at the end, “You’re feeling pretty good about yourself, aren’t you?” Holy f***:

Tell us more about how President Trump doesn’t show enough emotion and such:

How in the world is CNN OK with this?

And Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy can just STFU about Fox News from now on:

It’s bad enough that CNN won’t address Chris’ fake quarantine, but this was particularly awful:

