The Ector County Sheriff Department sent its SWAT team and an armoured personnel carrier to arrest the owner of Big Daddy Zane’s, a bar in West Odessa, Texas, that opened up to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s lockdown order:

Ector County Sheriff’s SWAT team raiding a peaceful protest at Big Daddy Zane’s in West Odessa. The bar opened this afternoon despite Abbott’s latest orders, saying “all businesses are essential.” Full coverage tonight on @KPEJFOX24News & @Big2News pic.twitter.com/WHiwhmisgs — JuYeon Kim (@JuYeonKimTV) May 5, 2020

Here’s footage from the protest and subsequent arrests:

The sheriff’s department said the people weren’t protesting and were arrested for “unlawfully carrying a weapon on licensed premises”:

According to the sheriff, these people were “not protesting,” they were unlawfully carrying a weapon on licensed premises. — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) May 5, 2020

In regards to yesterday’s protest where 8 people were arrested…. “This has zero to do with second amendment rights,” Mike Griffis, Ector County Sheriff, said. @newswest9 pic.twitter.com/naeZHIOJrM — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) May 5, 2020

Gabrielle Ellison, the owner of the bar, told Fox 44 that her business is “not going to make it”:

“We can’t take it no more, we’re not going to make it,” said Ellison. “I am aware of what’s going on down the road. I am shocked. I had customers come through saying, ‘You know they have SWAT built up, they have SWAT built up.’ Why would you bring in SWAT on a peaceful situation?” Ellison says the risk of staying closed outweighs the risk of any virus. Even if it means potentially getting in trouble with law enforcement. “The possibility of losing my license – heartbreaking. But they’ve already taken my income,” said Ellison.

There are 84 confirmed cases in the county, population 166,000:

COVID-19 UPDATE: Ector County confirms six new cases of the virus this afternoon. Total stands at 84. — Tatum Guinn (@tatumguinn) May 4, 2020

This is insane. But that aside, let’s talk about the militarization of law enforcement. Do you see the vehicle these officers rolled up in? Law enforcement is not an occupying force. The American people are not their enemy. This sends the wrong signal and it’s not necessary. https://t.co/EGqZ9mQ8T7 — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) May 5, 2020

States, we beg you: Do not continue down this path.

