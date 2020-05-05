The Ector County Sheriff Department sent its SWAT team and an armoured personnel carrier to arrest the owner of Big Daddy Zane’s, a bar in West Odessa, Texas, that opened up to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s lockdown order:

Here’s footage from the protest and subsequent arrests:

Trending

The sheriff’s department said the people weren’t protesting and were arrested for “unlawfully carrying a weapon on licensed premises”:

WTF, Texas?

Gabrielle Ellison, the owner of the bar, told Fox 44 that her business is “not going to make it”:

“We can’t take it no more, we’re not going to make it,” said Ellison. “I am aware of what’s going on down the road. I am shocked. I had customers come through saying, ‘You know they have SWAT built up, they have SWAT built up.’ Why would you bring in SWAT on a peaceful situation?”

Ellison says the risk of staying closed outweighs the risk of any virus. Even if it means potentially getting in trouble with law enforcement.

“The possibility of losing my license – heartbreaking. But they’ve already taken my income,” said Ellison.

There are 84 confirmed cases in the county, population 166,000:

“This is insane”:

States, we beg you: Do not continue down this path.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusEctor CountyTexas