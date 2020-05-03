Supporters of President Trump held a boat parade in Palm Beach on Sunday. Check it out:

According to on report, over 500 boats participated in the parade:

Joe Biden, call your office, because this should scare Florida Dems:

Trending

People gathered on the shore as well:

#MAGA:

More video from Flagler, Florida:

Nice:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpPalm Beach