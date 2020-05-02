While we were focused on Joe Biden’s words on Tara Reade on Friday, he made another major gaffe, this time mistating the number of dead from coronavirus.

“Joe Biden’s coronavirus death count is only slightly off by… 540,000 people”:

Joe Biden’s coronavirus death count is only slightly off by… 540,000 people. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/PBndtNrWp6 — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) May 1, 2020

Here’s the longer clip where he “seems to think most are health care workers”:

Biden says 600,000 plus people have died from coronavirus, before being corrected, seems to think most are health care workers… and that’s why he supports more funding for mental health. Does this concern you? https://t.co/FIeCtbdCoQ (fixed typo) — Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org (@froomkin) May 1, 2020

Dems, the Tara Reade accusation is the least of your worries:

Joe Biden said today over 600,000 Americans have died from coronavirus. Flat out lie. Come November I do not believe Biden will be the Democrat nominee. He can’t even complete a sentence and his cognitive issues need heavy medical attention. — Kambree (@KamVTV) May 1, 2020

