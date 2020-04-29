Twitter user Michael Haz reports that his neighbors have adopted a co-op approach to homeschooling with the communal PE class being taught by a retired U.S. Marine, complete with burpees and chants.

“I don’t know but I believe, Santa comes on Christmas Eve”:

I’m dyin’ here. Neighbors are co-op schooling while schools are closed. One neighbor, ex-Marine, is in charge of PE. He’s got elementary school kids lined up in his back yard doing burpees and air squats while chanting “I don’l know but I believe, Santa comes on Christmas Eve.” — Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) April 28, 2020

LOL! We need more stories like this, please:

The kids are having a ball. Much laughing and yelling. It’s like R. Leigh Ermey is doing daycare. — Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) April 28, 2020

He could sell these classe on Zoom we expect:

Um I want to join this PE class. “I BELIEVE, SIR!” — KJ (@thekelliejane) April 29, 2020

“I hate school! I hate school! Studying at home is really cool”:

Now he’s got them marching to the lot line and back chanting “I hate school! I hate school! Studying at home is really cool!” The kids are totally into this. It’s hilarious. And a joy to watch. — Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) April 28, 2020

Rightfully so, there will not be any video:

I wouldn’t post a video of my neighbors’ kids. They’re kids, and their privacy is important. — Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) April 29, 2020

And it’s not just PE being taught by an expert:

Who teaches Math? — gary stillman (@gravelmans1) April 29, 2020

One of the moms is an engineer. — Michael Haz (@Michael_Haz) April 29, 2020

America, we’re going to be alright.

***