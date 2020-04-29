CNN’s Chris Cuomo took to Twitter this morning to lecture Vice President Pence about not wearing a mask, apparently forgetting how he broke quarantine while still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on Easter Sunday to travel to the Hamptons with his family:

Everyone knows he did the wrong thing. But the criticism misses the fact that a significant part of his base thinks masks are stupid anyway https://t.co/bVRwjzhCl1 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 29, 2020

“It really takes some gall”:

It really takes some gall for Chris Cuomo — who violated quarantine rules when he was still infected with COVID-19 — to tweet about Mike Pence not wearing a mask. The constant tattling on one another is so silly. https://t.co/hZjSjmyNW9 — Tré Goins-Phillips 🙏🏼 (@tregp) April 29, 2020

People have questions, Chris:

Can we first talk for a minute about how you broke quarantine while having coronavirus? — steven (@slbjunior90) April 29, 2020

And he’s doubled-down?

Sure – it is just a lie. I was past quarantine. Was never in public. My fam was cursed at in our own backyard by a guy with an open case for allegedly biting a man’s hands. Those are facts ignored by trump grumps — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) April 29, 2020

Note: He just admitted by accident that the whole Lazarus act was a lie:

So now that Chris Cuomo admits he was out of his basement and breaking quarantine will anyone at CNN care to comment on why the network staged a Lazarus act a full week later? @mdornic — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2020

What a clown:

Hi, Trump’s grump here. If you were past quarantine then why did you stage yourself emerging from quarantine 8 days later? Why did you tell Dr.Gupta, 2 days after that incident, that you had not gone the requisite 72 hours without fever? https://t.co/kLUtCYvN9B — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 29, 2020

And was he wearing a mask when yelling at the guy?

did you wear a mask when you were yelling at the guy on the bike while you were symptomatic? — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 29, 2020

This is textbook “gaslighting”:

Man, talk about expert gaslighting… — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2020

Maybe Brian Stelter can report on this?

Here's a media figure flat out lying that he was past quarantine when he left his home. Remember, this was more than a week before the staged "rising" out of his basement. Would a media reporter like @BrianStelter be interested in reporting on this media figure lying? https://t.co/aX7ei6GWqf — RBe (@RBPundit) April 29, 2020

For starters, his wife reported on her blog that he had a fever in the afternoon and evening:

Hi @ChrisCuomo… can you please address your wife’s blog post of that day? pic.twitter.com/UNHub8Vwic — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 29, 2020

And he admitted on TV two days later that his symptoms had returned:

You're lying— you said on tv 2 days after breaking quarantine that you still had a feverhttps://t.co/Kafu14KI18 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 29, 2020

Also, he wasn’t in his own backyard. He traveled to a second property in the Hamptons, with his whole family:

His backyard…in the Hamptons. — Gomes (@GomesBolt) April 29, 2020

His wife and son then tested positive over the coming days:

you literally had symptoms the next day. then your wife and son tested positive. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 29, 2020

When is CNN going to put an end to this BS?

He was not past quarantine as his own live CNN video feed proves He was in public looking at his million dollar property development. He lying about the guy he threatened to beat the crap out of for catching hm. https://t.co/fPBCLzAviE — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 29, 2020

***