This could be the day the Joe Biden campaign officially ended. . .

Earlier today it was the NYT calling out the former VP for issuing bogus talking points and now here’s NYT media columnist Ben Smith chastising the media for thinking they can control the Tara Reade story and calling on Biden to “open his personal papers to inspection”:

The thing about Reade story — and many like it — is that media decision-makers still operate under illusion they control whether it's a story. Why not shortcut the handwringing, and ask Biden to open his personal papers to inspection, which is where this is headed anyway? — Ben Smith (@benyt) April 29, 2020

It’s happening:

Yes, Joe . . . what are you hiding?

What is Joe Biden hiding in the Delaware Documents? https://t.co/DKu1GO06cw — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) April 29, 2020

If there was nothing in those papers, they’d already have been released:

Biden and his team should know what’s in the papers at U of Delaware…I don’t see it being opened up if there’s a damaging document on Reade. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 29, 2020

As for the papers or even an interview, don’t hold your breath:

"Biden has declined a request for an interview. He also has declined to release his Senate papers, which are being held at the University of Delaware and could shed light on personnel issues. His campaign has forcefully denied Reade’s claims." https://t.co/l5saUd55cu — Robert Costa (@costareports) April 29, 2020

Smith also criticized cable news for only focusing on the pandemic, although it is an important story:

(I do think some of the criticism of TV networks by those of us who live on Twitter understates the fact that they are using almost all their air on only story anyone cares about rn, the pandemic. ) — Ben Smith (@benyt) April 29, 2020

