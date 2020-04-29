We’re like 45 days into the corona outbreak and Gov. Andrew Cuomo is finally ordering New York City, the U.S. epicenter of the disease, to clean their subway cars:

New York Gov. Cuomo says NYC subway system is disgusting and deteriorating, orders cleaning plan https://t.co/nJYo2WHe5y — CNBC (@CNBC) April 29, 2020

But, thankfully, those beaches were closed in Florida to really halt the spread nationally, right?

Gov. Cuomo demanded the MTA to come up with a plan to disinfect all subway trains every night. “Any essential worker who shows up and gets on a train should know that the train was disinfected the night before. We don’t want them to stay home" https://t.co/Sn26l57Lcd pic.twitter.com/teGwDkL99k — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 29, 2020

He wants a plan by tomorrow:

Gov Cuomo fed up with "deterioration of conditions" in #NYC subways … asking the #MTA to deliver plan by tomorrow on how to disinfect every train … every night #nbc4ny — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) April 29, 2020

This is in response to stories like this:

De Blasio/ Cuomo EPIC FAIL Passed-out homeless, trash, urine fill subway cars amid coronavirus crisis https://t.co/zeQiNvM4sV pic.twitter.com/sbs2IuYh1u — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) April 27, 2020

Gov. Cuomo also wants a plan to find shelters for NYC’s homeless population:

Cuomo asking MTA to determine schedule to clean subway trains regularly to keep society/health workers safe. Also need to develop plan to find homeless individuals and send to shelters.

"No one wants to live their lives on a subway train." — Anjalee Khemlani (@AnjKhem) April 29, 2020

This means the NYPD will need to be involved as well:

Gov Cuomo says the MTA has been going back-and-forth with the NYPD for weeks to get homeless people off trains and into shelters where they can get housing and services. He wants to ensure trains are clean for essential workers. — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) April 29, 2020

