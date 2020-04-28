BRB moving to Belgium:
Belgians are being called upon to eat fries at least twice a week as more than 750,000 tons of potatoes are at risk of being thrown away. https://t.co/ubKHwzDU9P
— CNBC (@CNBC) April 28, 2020
Well, if they would open the airports that is:
I've been training my whole life for this moment and here I am, stuck in Toronto https://t.co/ox1eZXCoKH
— John Chidley-Hill (@jchidleyhill) April 28, 2020
We love their patriotic spirit:
DO IT FOR YOUR COUNTRY
(and send a few our way) https://t.co/bXxAFrHD45
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) April 28, 2020
“FREEDOM FRIES ARE BACK, BABY!”:
Eating fries out of patriotic duty? FREEDOM FRIES ARE BACK, BABY! https://t.co/xByVx5HQvd
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 28, 2020
A hero will be born:
This is my time to become a national hero, they will build a statue to my ability to eat fries. https://t.co/o9Tq3AUOd0
— Daniel Phillips (@DanielKATC) April 28, 2020
How can we help?
America should join our Belgian friends in solidarity https://t.co/xFaleCJvyB
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 28, 2020
This is one of those rare stories where our conservative and liberal timelines converge:
Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country https://t.co/Rl0iDVDJwh
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 28, 2020
This works, too:
Might I suggest the perfectly viable and utilitarian alternative: vodka? https://t.co/ZzQHWofRoi
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 28, 2020
***