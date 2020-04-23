Guys, check in with the billionaires you know because they’re not doing okay. . .

Here’s the latest Goldman Sachs billionaire Lloyd Blankfein:

It’s only now I appreciate how happy I was before Covid-19. I wish someone would have told me. — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) April 22, 2020

“Makes you think”:

makes u think https://t.co/ws5r5EMUwJ — Portia Crowe (@PortiaCrowe) April 23, 2020

But please, please don’t try to cheer us up with that Beatles song:

lloyd starts humming "imagine" https://t.co/wycMlKbHyq — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) April 22, 2020

Honest question: Where you at right now?

It must be really hard to be a billionaire before the pandemic strikes only to be slightly less of billionaire now:

People are sick, hungry and alone.

But let’s take a minute to strategize a plan to cheer @lloydblankfein up.

He was happier before COVID-19 https://t.co/mSxZRjieC2 — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 22, 2020

Perhaps volunteer work, sir?

I am sorry to hear you are unhappy @lloydblankfein

The @SBAgov employees are too-working around the clock to service #PPP applications, while small biz face extinction.

Perhaps volunteering your time & analytical skills would cheer you up. They are hiring#togetherwerise https://t.co/mSxZRj0DKu — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) April 22, 2020

***