Yinzers In The Burgh, a popular store selling Pittsburgh sports memorabilia, suffered a catastrophic fire last night that badly damaged its building:

One firefighter was hurt battling the blaze:

A total of 70 firefighters were reportedly on the scene:

The owner of the store, Jim Coen, is Twitchy favorite Salena Zito’s “best friend since high school”:

According to Selena, he had been delivering free food and masks to people in need:

This is just a devastating thing to read:

Jimmy is vowing to rebuild:

