Yinzers In The Burgh, a popular store selling Pittsburgh sports memorabilia, suffered a catastrophic fire last night that badly damaged its building:

Fire badly damages Yinzers sports store in Pittsburgh’s Strip District https://t.co/S7Lb5B4hzn pic.twitter.com/eNuXv2qt8L — West Virginia Topics (@dubvNOW) April 23, 2020

One firefighter was hurt battling the blaze:

Fire burns above Strip District’s Yinzers in the Burgh store; firefighter hurt battling blaze https://t.co/54aFLr2Ano — Brian Wright (@bwright839) April 23, 2020

A total of 70 firefighters were reportedly on the scene:

Yinzers fire moved to a four alarm fire. One Pittsburgh firefighter has been hurt, the chief tells us he has a shoulder injury. Seventy firefighters on scene. @PghFireFighters respond to a second massive fire in the city in less than 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/B2RL55NsLf — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSuranoKDKA) April 23, 2020

The owner of the store, Jim Coen, is Twitchy favorite Salena Zito’s “best friend since high school”:

Prayers for my best friend since HS; Jimmy Yinzer. He was a kid who did poorly in school came from nothing who hawked Steelers shirts on a street corner to the owner of 3 stores. Hardest working guy I know has been delivering food & masks to anyone in need daily. Just devastated pic.twitter.com/PRX8tf2toA — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) April 23, 2020

According to Selena, he had been delivering free food and masks to people in need:

This is Jimmy Yinzer. This is Pittsburgh. This is us. Do you know what he’s been doing since the virus closed everything down? Delivering free food and masks to refugees and people out of work. Please pray. pic.twitter.com/QRHUyLDRCk — SalenaZito (@SalenaZito) April 23, 2020

This is just a devastating thing to read:

Thoughts and prayers to the owners of one of my favorite stores to visit anytime I’m in Pittsburgh, Yinzers In The Burgh. As if these times weren’t hard enough.. This is the last thing you want to see happen to a local business. 😢🙏🏼@yinzersinthebrg

pic.twitter.com/DrsGQyZv2V — Steel Faithful (@Steel_Faithful) April 23, 2020

Jimmy is vowing to rebuild: