And new analysis released on passengers for of the Diamond Princess cruise ship found lung damage in 54% of the asymptomatic cases:

According to information released, “these patients did not report any sensation of breathing problems, even though their chest X-rays showed diffuse pneumonia and their oxygen was below normal”:

Researchers are calling this “silent hypoxia”:

This is a good reminder that “asymptomatic” doesn’t mean there is not damage to the body:

This is also why fingertip pulse oximeters have sold out everywhere as they might be able to predict when someone is in distress and not showing symptoms:

And it shows that we’re still learning so much about the disease which makes calls for herd immunity “not a serious option”:

