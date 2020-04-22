Our friend and People’s Republic of California taxpayer Kurt Schlichter reports:

It was a 3.8 magnitude quake that hit near Inglewood, according to the Los Angeles Times:

Earthquake: 3.8 quake registered in Los Angeles https://t.co/7d8kuYpJhZ — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 22, 2020

A 3.8 earthquake shook the L.A. area tonight shortly after midnight. Our @LAFD has activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damages. City teams will continue to monitor. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 22, 2020

This is one of the amusing aspects of Twitter, at least until a bad one hits:

earthquake twitter is the best twitter because for one brief shining moment everyone sets aside all their arguments and differences at the same time to all tweet the word “earthquake” — jonny sun (@jonnysun) April 22, 2020

Celebrity Chrissy Teigen says it felt like her house was going to “fall down the hill”:

I can't ever really feel the shaking from earthquakes. my house just sounds like it's gonna break and fall down the hill — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 22, 2020

3.8 isn’t that big a quake and there was no damage reported, but people are on edge:

Omg that earthquake scared tf out of me 😭😭😭 — Daisy Marquez (@daisymarquez_) April 22, 2020

And, TBH, this could be the only time in Los Angeles history where people actually have the supplies on hand if the “big one” did happen:

At least we all have supplies. #earthquake — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) April 22, 2020

Sorry. Plate tectonics rests for nobody:

Earthquakes are way scarier when you’ve just moved your baby to her own room. Also, there should be no earthquakes during a pandemic. That should just be a rule. — Pat Cunnane (@PatCunnane) April 22, 2020

East Coast insomnia Twitter is here for you:

East coast twitter is awake rn cuz covid insomnia, West coast twitter is awake rn cuz earthquake, but no matter what’s keeping us awake it’s nice to remember we all still share a common bond: we’re all miserable 🙂 — Internet Person™⭐️ (@TimHerrera) April 22, 2020

Actually, this would be a good time for people in the hurricane zone to start thinking ahead if they have to evacuate. If things are still shut down over the summer, an evacuation with no hotels or restaurants open will be problematic, to say the least:

Can’t earthquakes take a hiatus until we finish with our pandemic. https://t.co/x6Erq3nHS5 — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) April 22, 2020

Nah, this is what Twitter is for:

The fact I tweeted during an earthquake, I need help. — Ferrari Elite Sheppard (@stopbeingfamous) April 22, 2020

And finally, some advice for the next one just in case it’s not so benign:

Earthquake preparedness: What to do before — and during — a big one https://t.co/iheHSpYikC — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 22, 2020

