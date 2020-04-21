Madeleine Albright is very worried that President Trump’s potential EO limiting immigration to help stop the spread of coronavirus would “kind of shut down America” which she goes on to say is “un-American.” Uh, who wants to tell her?

On POTUS immigration EO, @madeleine: "I think he did it for political reasons. I think he wants to kind of shut down America, which as far as I'm concerned is un-American. We are a country that has had & needs to have an important role internationally." #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 21, 2020

She went on to say, “the Statue of Liberty is weeping”:

Madeleine Albright on Trump’s immigration order: ‘The Statue of Liberty is weeping’ https://t.co/5Zzj5q2FVl @madeleine — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 21, 2020

The only possible way coronavirus could’ve been slowed down in America is if in say January the world came together and banned air travel from Coronavirus hot spots. We probably should’ve shut down New York City, Seattle and San Francisco, too. But they won’t admit that because they need to figure out a way to bash President Trump over this:

We are fighting an IMPORTED virus and millions of Americans are out of work. But the left is crying about an #ImmigrationBan as if we NEED to import more people right now? Seriously? — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) April 21, 2020

These are the same people are losing their cookies over a barber shop opening in Georgia or allowing a person to walk on a beach in Florida:

I'd really like someone in the media to articulate the argument that we can't leave our homes, but immigration should continue as normal. — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) April 21, 2020

Oh, we also like how she skipped over all the un-American stuff that’s going on like preventing people from growing their own food:

Um. America is shut down. I’m not supposed to leave my house. But how dare we temporarily stop new people from entering the country? Really? — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) April 21, 2020

We’re so done with these people:

"Gov Whitmer is a hero for making people stay home and not buy seeds for their garden!" "We need to allow a bunch of people from around the world to move here!" Same people. — Habib Jones (@habib2001) April 21, 2020

And good luck making this a campaign issue:

The American people support President @realDonaldTrump's immigration policy! Nearly 80% of Americans agree with temporarily pausing immigration as we confront the coronavirus crisis. https://t.co/D4H8OrvUe9 — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 21, 2020

