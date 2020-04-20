This thread by Comfortably Smug in response to that BS obit in the NYT blaming a Brooklyn man’s death from coronavirus on Fox News and Sean Hannity when the timeline doesn’t even fit, is one for the record books.

Enjoy:

The NYTimes should be ashamed for that article. They should be dragged to hell and back, apologize, and take the article down. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 19, 2020

To recap, she included a statement that Sean Hannity made which she suggested influenced his decision to get on the cruise in Spain, but the quote was made “ONE WEEK AFTER” he had already left:

In this garbage article, @GiniaNYT and the New York Times are blaming Hannity for a man's death because of a quote he made OVER A WEEK AFTER the man left on a cruise to Spain where he contracted the virus. pic.twitter.com/SQDxahzcVf — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 19, 2020

Or maybe he was a NYT reader and that’s why he felt safe to get on the ship?

Don't forget, this was NYT in February BEFORE the guy left on his cruise. pic.twitter.com/AzecP2ILcm — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 19, 2020

They need to be honest about their reporting in February:

The journos are using Fox News and conservatives as a scapegoat because they dont want to admit this was what THEY were telling people before this poor guy left for his cruise pic.twitter.com/fW8NftcOid — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 19, 2020

And, finally, here’s Tucker Carlson:

Exploiting a death for a political points is so disgusting and NYTimes and @GiniaNYT should be ashamed of themselves. As always, Tucker said it best pic.twitter.com/E7uwrmtoun — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 19, 2020

***

Related:

RAKE, MEET FACE: NYT obit story blaming Fox News and Sean Hannity for Brooklyn man's death just got a whole lot worse [screenshot] https://t.co/KWRoP0WON0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 19, 2020