This thread by Comfortably Smug in response to that BS obit in the NYT blaming a Brooklyn man’s death from coronavirus on Fox News and Sean Hannity when the timeline doesn’t even fit, is one for the record books.
Enjoy:
The NYTimes should be ashamed for that article. They should be dragged to hell and back, apologize, and take the article down.
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 19, 2020
To recap, she included a statement that Sean Hannity made which she suggested influenced his decision to get on the cruise in Spain, but the quote was made “ONE WEEK AFTER” he had already left:
In this garbage article, @GiniaNYT and the New York Times are blaming Hannity for a man's death because of a quote he made OVER A WEEK AFTER the man left on a cruise to Spain where he contracted the virus. pic.twitter.com/SQDxahzcVf
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 19, 2020
Or maybe he was a NYT reader and that’s why he felt safe to get on the ship?
Don't forget, this was NYT in February BEFORE the guy left on his cruise. pic.twitter.com/AzecP2ILcm
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 19, 2020
They need to be honest about their reporting in February:
The journos are using Fox News and conservatives as a scapegoat because they dont want to admit this was what THEY were telling people before this poor guy left for his cruise pic.twitter.com/fW8NftcOid
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 19, 2020
And, finally, here’s Tucker Carlson:
Exploiting a death for a political points is so disgusting and NYTimes and @GiniaNYT should be ashamed of themselves.
As always, Tucker said it best
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 19, 2020
***
Related:
RAKE, MEET FACE: NYT obit story blaming Fox News and Sean Hannity for Brooklyn man's death just got a whole lot worse [screenshot] https://t.co/KWRoP0WON0
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 19, 2020
'Utterly dangerous': The New York Times tries to link a Brooklyn man's coronavirus death to Fox News https://t.co/2QGQgiErbC
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 19, 2020