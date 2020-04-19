Julian Reichelt, editor-in-chief for Germany’s largest newspaper, shared this blistering open letter to China’s president, where he called out his secrecy over the coronavirus pandemic and saying, “You are endangering the world”:

“In your country, your people are whispering about you. Your power is crumbling. You have created an inscrutable, non-transparent China. Before Corona, China was known as a surveillance state. Now, China is known as a surveillance state that infected the world with a deadly disease.That is your political legacy.”

Watch the whole thing here: