A new study from Massachusetts General Hospital found that 32 percent of people tested in Chelsea were found to have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus:

One major caveat is that it’s a relatively small study, but it’s well worth watching to seem what more comes from it. From the Boston Globe:

Nearly one third of 200 Chelsea residents who gave a drop of blood to researchers on the street this week tested positive for antibodies linked to COVID-19, a startling indication of how widespread infections have been in the densely populated city.

Sixty-four residents who had a finger pricked in Bellingham Square on Tuesday and Wednesday had antibodies that the immune system makes to fight off the coronavirus, according to Massachusetts General Hospital physicians who ran the pilot study.

The 200 participants generally appeared healthy, but about half told the doctors they had had at least one symptom of COVID-19 in the past four weeks.

There is also a question if Chelsea is representative of other cities:

Trending

And it’s not just people on our side sharing the study, FWIW:

Researchers can also follow these people to see if they’re actually immune or not:

Keep in mind, this is quite different than the Stanford study we told you about on Friday:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antibody testscoronavirus