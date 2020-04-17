Millions of people are being laid off while millions more work from home, struggling to juggle family, homeschooling and full-time jobs all while trying not to get infected with coronavirus, and THIS is what the Los Angeles Times publishes?

Even better, the guy shaming you for wearing sweatpants at home and telling you to dress like an adult is this guy. World, meet deputy fashion editor Adam Tschorn:

Holy s*it are these replies PERFECT:

He also thinks women should put those underwire bras back on:

DRAG HIM:

As for his WFH outfit, maybe he can explain how Levi’s are different than sweats:

He’s even being dragged by the other section of his paper:

And talking about the crisis in local news, is this really the best way to get those desperately needed subscriptions?

It really is a dumb take:

