Millions of people are being laid off while millions more work from home, struggling to juggle family, homeschooling and full-time jobs all while trying not to get infected with coronavirus, and THIS is what the Los Angeles Times publishes?

Enough with the WFH sweatpants. Dress like the adult you're getting paid to be https://t.co/ulVcJBTeSf — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 17, 2020

Even better, the guy shaming you for wearing sweatpants at home and telling you to dress like an adult is this guy. World, meet deputy fashion editor Adam Tschorn:

is this dressing like an adult, fella? pic.twitter.com/humMxm70SZ — Arlen Parsa (@arlenparsa) April 17, 2020

Holy s*it are these replies PERFECT:

This from the guy who somehow made a shirt out of Fruit Stripe Gum pic.twitter.com/nAwaKcAaFl — Abandoned America (@abandonedameric) April 17, 2020

I’m not taking fashion advice from a guy who looks like he runs the bumper boats at a segregation-themed amusement park — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) April 17, 2020

Says the monorail salesman — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) April 17, 2020

TFW I gotta put on some chinos because a thumb in a hat told me to. — Jadron (@OliveGardenJR) April 17, 2020

He also thinks women should put those underwire bras back on:

I’m sorry, is a *man* mocking me for not wearing an underwire bra in these times? While I’m working from home as the world falls apart around me? A *man* who…presumably, doesn’t have experience wearing underwire bras?? https://t.co/RbbIwu0VKy pic.twitter.com/2CmRg3lgdE — Krystie Lee Yandoli (@KrystieLYandoli) April 17, 2020

DRAG HIM:

This piece reeks of racism, classism, ableism, misogyny, and general elitism. Every sentence makes it clear that Adam assigns a status to everyone he meets in accordance with their outfit. Dude, I promise your fixation with others’ attire says a lot more about you than them. — Anna Maria (@AnnaMariaWard) April 17, 2020

As for his WFH outfit, maybe he can explain how Levi’s are different than sweats:

This outfit sucks! pic.twitter.com/EIpWhL1lJU — Alex Kaplan ➐ (@alejandrokap) April 17, 2020

He’s even being dragged by the other section of his paper:

Um, we read this story while wearing basketball shorts https://t.co/3yyKVWp14p — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) April 17, 2020

And talking about the crisis in local news, is this really the best way to get those desperately needed subscriptions?

Our revenue is down. People aren't buying papers anymore, what can we do??? I know. Step one: write an obscene article that mocks people working from home in comfy clothes. https://t.co/QzkPppZJlU Guaranteed a red rag to all. Get them to hit the site in anger — Daniel Cuthbert (@dcuthbert) April 17, 2020

It really is a dumb take:

I dont like dunking on a reporter while their outlet is laying people off, but it's wild to see a genuinely mean-spirited take that punch down at workers, a lot of whom are really struggling right now. Why is the LA times prioritizing this kind of content in this time of turmoil? — Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) April 17, 2020

***