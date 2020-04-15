LOL Joy Reid. You just figured out how tax cuts work and we’re getting OUR OWN MONEY BACK?

BTW you all realize that check Treasury is sending you with Trump's name scribbled on it is your money, right? It's your tax dollars that congress appropriated. Trump is basically the guy who "lends" you back your own lawnmower he borrowed and has had at his house for months… — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 15, 2020

It’s kind of how it’s always worked, Joy:

True! Now do this with all presidents and Congresses… https://t.co/zOFQ7h5nEg — Jim Antle (@jimantle) April 15, 2020

She’ll get there eventually:

It’s just as you say: taxation is theft. — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) April 15, 2020

And today is April 15, although with coronavirus taxes aren’t do yet:

Happy April 15th *EVERY* Year!!! — Jeff Dobbs (@jeffdobbs) April 15, 2020

But now she doesn’t like taxes?

Oh, so now you don’t like taxes? — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 15, 2020

And welcome to the libertarian party:

Didn't see Joy Reid, libertarian on the docket for today but here we are…. https://t.co/VXii8pEHuP — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) April 15, 2020

