Chris Cuomo admitted on his show last night that he’s still symptomatic, which earned him a warning from Dr. Sanjay Gupta about his need to keep isolating. What wasn’t said, however, was anything about Cuomo’s reported Easter-day road trip to the Hamptons with his wife and kids:

Two weeks after first testing positive for coronavirus, @chriscuomo shares an update on how his battle is progressing: “My body is not ready until it’s ready.” pic.twitter.com/9dP6q6vEbZ — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 15, 2020

In other words, Cuomo had no business being outside his home:

Sanjay's message = 7 days no symptoms, normal breathing, 72 hours no fever without meds…wishing anyone C+ who is reading this a speedy recovery… https://t.co/wiQrR3PTUl — Peter Andrew Nixon (@StarNegotiator) April 15, 2020

The bicyclist Cuomo verbally abused on Easter fired back at the irresponsible host, giving his side of the story to the New York Post:

'I hate bullies': Bicyclist verbally attacked by Chris Cuomo fires back https://t.co/tW44F3boXA pic.twitter.com/NA6M9IT6xe — New York Post (@nypost) April 14, 2020

From the New York Post:

David said Cuomo was with his wife, another woman and three kids who were playing around on the property. The resident said he stopped and sat on his bike “well over a hundred feet” from the property. “I just looked and said, ‘Is that Chris Cuomo? Isn’t he supposed to be quarantined?” Cuomo has been regularly airing his TV and radio shows from his family’s home in Southampton — although from the basement as he stayed quarantined from them. The anchor said on air Tuesday that he still suffers from a low-grade fever and feared that his wife is now showing signs of the virus.

And then they all went to the Hamptons? Do they really believe we’re buying this act? From Yahoo:

Cuomo’s wife of 19 years, Cristina, opened up about how she’s been nursing him back to health in an interview with Extra‘s Billy Bush. “I stand at the top of the stairs and there’s a landing there. I put a food tray down … I have my gloves and mask,” she said. “He comes to the stairs and we hang out.”

Weird how they keep leaving parts out of the story.

