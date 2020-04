With Taiwan releasing an email showing proof that the WHO was warned about the dangers of coronavirus but did nothing. . .

. . .here’s Bill Gates touting the WHO, saying “no other organization can replace them”:

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020

WTF. Are we just going to ignore who they parroted China’s party line while this plague was unleashed on the world? Shouldn’t there be, at the very least, some accountability?

The evidence is clear for everyone to see:

This is a lie. #WHO failed the world. On Jan 14, WHO said that China's investigations had found no evidence of human-to-human transmission of #coronavirus. They promoted China's narrative for months. They caved and labeled it a pandemic only when things spiraled out of control. https://t.co/cx4Q8rt61z — Reem_Abdellatif (@Reem_Abdellatif) April 15, 2020

We will note that Bill Gates also praised China over its response to coronavirus. This video is from April 9:

Here's a video of Bill Gates praising China's coronavirus response https://t.co/hsoT8uXCfM pic.twitter.com/tubfhPR45U — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 15, 2020

Maybe Bill Gates can just write a bigger check if he so’s worried?

The world does need the @WHO now more than ever, that they have been such a failure is a good testament to that. Their sucking up to China is a big part of how this spread. If you think it's so important and needs no changes, cut a bigger check. https://t.co/JlQ9tTLR3R — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 15, 2020

He is already their second biggest donor:

The Gates are the second-biggest funders of WHO (after the US). https://t.co/TXTjSWyrHF — Frances Mao (@francesmao) April 15, 2020

WRITE THE CHECK, BILL:

The @gatesfoundation gives over $300 million a year to the @WHO. If you are not bothered by all of the evidence that the WHO is in need of reform, go ahead and give more. But the American taxpayer should not be the one writing the blank check. https://t.co/xhmODGjGFq — Lanhee J. Chen (@lanheechen) April 15, 2020

