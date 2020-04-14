SHOT. . .

The Los Angeles Times would have you believe that “the bear population has quadrupled” in Yosemite National Park since the lockdowns happened:

Wildlife is reclaiming Yosemite National Park: 'The bear population has quadrupled' https://t.co/wE5AKDb6Cr — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) April 13, 2020

This is amazing!

The bear population quadrupled in 3 weeks? Cool story bro. https://t.co/JizDOclJws — QuarantineHead💧 (@BigHeadBS) April 14, 2020

But how did the bears do it?

Those are some fast bear gestation periods. Quadrupled since March 20. https://t.co/fzGfc7appW — Hopeful optimistic Renna (@RennaW) April 13, 2020

And if you question this headline you obviously hate journalism. For shame!

I'm confused. American black bear has gestation period of 220 days and grizzlies up to 250 how did the population quadruple? Are there rabbit bears I don't know about? https://t.co/lbjyOqumXe — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) April 13, 2020

CHASER. . .

You have to read the article to actually find out the bear population hasn’t changed and it’s just that they’re walking around different parts of the park now:

But libs are pretty psyched about this “Nature is healing. We are the virus.” narrative:

Can confirm. In the twelve days I spent traversing the United States, particularly parks, I saw more wildlife than humans. It was incredible. https://t.co/DMF3NKf0mu — Jeremy Gardner (@Disruptepreneur) April 14, 2020

The planet is healing in many ways…while it’s most “sophisticated” species struggles. I hope we’re watching and learning. https://t.co/2MKB9ZJJxZ — R.P.W. (@TVCoach24) April 13, 2020

Turns out it is us humans who are creating all the problems. Without us, the skies are bluer, animals are happier. We act like we own the world, but we’re only sharing it w/ other species. If there was ever a time to rethink our environmental footprint, it is now…#savetheplanet https://t.co/unOkZDVzh2 — Rare Combo (@rarecombo) April 14, 2020

Animals are like, "The humans are gone, we can all come out & play now". https://t.co/3DyhNLnJlu — YeshaCallahan (@YeshaCallahan) April 13, 2020

The air is cleaner, the animals are thriving and noise pollution is way down. See what great things happens when humans aren't around? #quarantineeffect #StayHome https://t.co/vfZyZtUUBm — laura l. sweet (@lauralsweet) April 13, 2020

They’re cheering for a pandemic? WTF?

