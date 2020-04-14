SHOT. . .

The Los Angeles Times would have you believe that “the bear population has quadrupled” in Yosemite National Park since the lockdowns happened:

This is amazing!

But how did the bears do it?

And if you question this headline you obviously hate journalism. For shame!

CHASER. . .

You have to read the article to actually find out the bear population hasn’t changed and it’s just that they’re walking around different parts of the park now:

But libs are pretty psyched about this “Nature is healing. We are the virus.” narrative:

They’re cheering for a pandemic? WTF?

***

