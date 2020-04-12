“Saturday Night Live” returned last night for a special “at home” edition hosted by Tom Hanks who has since recovered from the coronavirus. Have a watch:

Points for trying?

They also did a Zoom skit, that wasn’t too bad:

Trending

And the obligatory “Tiger King” parody:

OF COURSE Alec Baldwin had to show up as President Trump:

Yep:

This one is funny because Supreme Court Justices get to do whatever they want:

Oh, and one final gigantic “MEH”:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: alec baldwincoronavirusSNLTom Hanks