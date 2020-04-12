“Saturday Night Live” returned last night for a special “at home” edition hosted by Tom Hanks who has since recovered from the coronavirus. Have a watch:
Ladies and gentlemen, Tom Hanks! #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/jCmEnBjSzq
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2020
Points for trying?
SNL is making me happy rn. I’m surprised but ❤️👏👏
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 12, 2020
They also did a Zoom skit, that wasn’t too bad:
Henriette and Nan 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘺 don’t need to be on future Zoom calls. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/UwS8ii43AH
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2020
And the obligatory “Tiger King” parody:
Introducing MasterClass: Quarantine Edition. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/qoggQltuAt
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2020
OF COURSE Alec Baldwin had to show up as President Trump:
Weekend Update ‼️#SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/OeyVJnW17M
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2020
Yep:
Weekend update is awful
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 12, 2020
This one is funny because Supreme Court Justices get to do whatever they want:
Welcome to RBG’s Workout Corner. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/rLB3nxKw9s
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2020
Oh, and one final gigantic “MEH”:
And now a message from Senator Bernie Sanders. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/VqCFWGjpKQ
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2020
***