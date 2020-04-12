Back in March, the SEIU-UHW out in California put out a press release, that made absolutely zero sense at the time, on how they were somehow magically able to source 39 million N95 masks that were just sitting around somewhere and had yet to make it into the supply chain:

But, hey, don’t let red flags get in the way of your good news:

And there was plenty of Orange Man Bad reaction as libs cheered on their union brothers and sisters:

 

Anyway, now we find out there were no masks and now the FBI is involved:

But in case you were worried that libs might come out looking badly in all of this, they’re now mad the FBI uncovered the scheme as part of FEMA attempting to distribute PPE where it’s needed most:

Sigh.

***

 

