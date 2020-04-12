Remember when NBA stars were defending China at the beginning of the season? We do:

We do wonder, however, when they’ll speak up now that China is literally rounding up black people on the streets and blaming them for the spread of coronavirus in the country:

Does China just do things to make themselves look awful on purpose? “…forced evictions, arbitrary quarantines and mass testing”:

One unverified video being shared right now (we’ve included it because this is from a BBC reporter) shows a notice allegedly passed out at a McDonald’s that says “black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant”:

“Hunted down on the street, and the local authority declared quarantine on black people only”:

More video:

Journalists of Chinese descent reporting on the racism are being attack on Chinese social media:

Can we call it the Wuhan virus now?

