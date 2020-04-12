Remember when NBA stars were defending China at the beginning of the season? We do:

Lebron James on NBA/China: “I probably won’t talk about it again….We’re not politicians. It’s a huge political thing, but we are leaders and we can step up at times.” Guess he just can’t step up this time. pic.twitter.com/m8oA0CMc6l — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 16, 2019

We do wonder, however, when they’ll speak up now that China is literally rounding up black people on the streets and blaming them for the spread of coronavirus in the country:

Awful things are happening in south China's Guangzhou, where police are ordering bars and restaurants not to serve black people, and officials launching mandatory testing and self-quarantine for anyone with 'African' contacts. https://t.co/JuA7zeO6HF — Isaac Stone Fish (@isaacstonefish) April 11, 2020

Does China just do things to make themselves look awful on purpose? “…forced evictions, arbitrary quarantines and mass testing”:

One unverified video being shared right now (we’ve included it because this is from a BBC reporter) shows a notice allegedly passed out at a McDonald’s that says “black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant”:

“Hunted down on the street, and the local authority declared quarantine on black people only”:

The crackdown on African ethics in Guangdong China continually increases over the #coronavirus crisis. Many Africans are hunted down on the street, and the local authority declared quarantine on black people only. pic.twitter.com/zruDKiIChC — Wu Lebao (@MerlotN) April 12, 2020

More video:

Africans in Guangzhou are being evicted from their homes and turned away from hotels, forced onto the streets, amid rising xenophobia and concerns of a #COVID19 rebound. “It’s already a PR mess for China,” @castillorocas told CNN. https://t.co/8Rjj56e21A pic.twitter.com/GYHiZi196v — David Paulk 波大卫 (@davidpaulk) April 11, 2020

Journalists of Chinese descent reporting on the racism are being attack on Chinese social media:

I’ve evidently become target of massive campaign on Chinese social media. My crimes are everything to moving to the US, supporting democracy,writing abt China,writing abt HK,most disturbingly I’m “disgusting Bc she likes black people.” The rage here is frightening& disheartening pic.twitter.com/Hyoy33TwjP — Jiayang Fan (@JiayangFan) April 11, 2020

Can we call it the Wuhan virus now?

After months of bleating over the naming of the outbreak, despite state media themselves calling it 'Wuhan virus,' #China is literally rounding up black people now: https://t.co/DAIZxy7ken — Tom Grundy (@tomgrundy) April 12, 2020

