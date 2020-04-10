President Trump and CNN’s Jim Acosta just went at it in the White House briefing room after Acosta referred to these briefings as “happy talk”:

CNN's Jim Acosta just said that these Coronavirus Task Force briefings, where the subject of Americans dying comes up often, are "happy talk" sessions — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 10, 2020

And he walked right into it:

.@Acosta is such a moron. He just walked in to another Trump haymaker. — Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) April 10, 2020

Here’s the play-by-play:

Trump just OBLITERATED Jim Acosta for lying about how there's not enough ventilators, hospital beds, etc. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 10, 2020

"This isn't happy talk for me. Maybe this is happy talk for you. We're talking about death." "There's nothing happy about it, Jim. This is sad talk. These are the saddest news conferences that I've ever had. I don't like doing them. Because I'm talking about death." — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 10, 2020

"There's no happy talk, Jim. This is the real deal." — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 10, 2020

And BAM:

Watch:

Jim @Acosta says that the press conferences are "happy talk" briefings. President Trump: "This is not happy talk for me. Maybe it's happy talk for you. We're talking about death." pic.twitter.com/eZBwWtkYUD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 10, 2020

***