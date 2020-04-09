Chris Hayes, with quite the high opinion of himself here, told The Hollywood Reporter that, “Very few people in the world ever in the history of human beings on the planet have had the scale of platform that I have” when asked how he’s covering the coronavirus pandemic:

LOL.

And he used this platform to spread this BS conspiracy theory we told you about last night? Get the frack out of here:

Trending

He’s also mad at this “models” joke the president told yesterday:

Now, here’s Piers Morgan from the top rope telling Hayes, “no offence mate, but nobody outside of New York & LA has ever heard of you”:

Ouch! But then Mollie Hemingway tagged in for the finishing blow:

And he’s dead.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Mollie HemingwayPiers Morgan