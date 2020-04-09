Chris Hayes, with quite the high opinion of himself here, told The Hollywood Reporter that, “Very few people in the world ever in the history of human beings on the planet have had the scale of platform that I have” when asked how he’s covering the coronavirus pandemic:

Chris Hayes on covering the spread of coronavirus: "I feel a tremendous responsibility with this job. It weighs on me tremendously. Very few people in the world ever in the history of human beings on the planet have had the scale of platform that I have." https://t.co/iwqioWPjMl — Jeremy Barr (@jeremymbarr) April 8, 2020

LOL.

And he used this platform to spread this BS conspiracy theory we told you about last night? Get the frack out of here:

The most cynical interpretation of all this, one I can't quite bring myself to accept, is they rolled out the model showing 100k deaths after they knew it would be less than that so they could anchor everyone to that # and take a vicotry lap when "only" tens of thousands died. https://t.co/hYiUCHhO5g — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 8, 2020

He’s also mad at this “models” joke the president told yesterday:

He made an I-used-to-sleep-with-models joke *IN THE MIDDLE* of describing the projections of hundreds of thousands of Americans dying. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 8, 2020

Now, here’s Piers Morgan from the top rope telling Hayes, “no offence mate, but nobody outside of New York & LA has ever heard of you”:

🤣🤣Very few people in the world ever in the history of human beings on the planet have had the scale of deluded ego of Mr Hayes, that’s for sure…. no offence mate, but nobody outside of New York & LA has ever heard of you. https://t.co/KrRKYnpdqk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 8, 2020

Ouch! But then Mollie Hemingway tagged in for the finishing blow:

Sorry but of all the asinine, exhausting, and humorless Trump-deranged faux-outrage cycles, the one where you have to pretend to not know he's *married* to an actual *supermodel* in order to pretend to be offended by a line about being involved with models, really ranks up there. https://t.co/SCvm9HgM1m — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 9, 2020

And he’s dead.

