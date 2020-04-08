CNN contributor Dr. Sanjay Gupta is under fire from medical professionals after he apparently read Chris Cuomo’s X-ray incorrectly on air.

First up, here’s the video:

.@drsanjaygupta reviews @ChrisCuomo's chest X-rays as he battles coronavirus from his basement. pic.twitter.com/bBcIfMOqfA — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 7, 2020

Gupta said during the interview, “it looks pretty good, maybe a little bit of fluid build-up there but not something that I would definitely call pneumonia.”

But medical professionals have taken to Twitter to say the chest X-ray looks “stone cold normal”:

Oh hello, Board-certified diagnostic radiologist here. Now I’m no neurosurgeon, and I only read 1000’s of CXRs every year, but to my eyes, that CXR is stone cold normal. Also: disregard the radiological interpretation of anyone who uses the term “infiltrates” on CXR#Radiology https://t.co/J16JHMjQSF — Tom Folan, MD (@tomfolanmd) April 7, 2020

“A very bad look,” CNN!

Or at the very least, invite an expert on to interpret the test correctly for you. Having a neurosurgeon interpret a radiograph live on air, then having him misinterpret it and use non-radiological language (infiltrate) to describe non-existent findings is a very bad look. — Tom Folan, MD (@tomfolanmd) April 7, 2020

Maybe send Dr. Gupta back to medical school?

Or, at the very least, buy him this book:

As a Radiologist for 30+ years, that x-Ray reading made me open my books to figure out what ‘Normal’ looks like. 😀😀😀😀👌🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/OPH8W3evGG — Mahesh Kumar Longa (@Longamahesh) April 8, 2020

Everyone is dunking on him:

Did they show Gupta a different cxr than what we saw because… https://t.co/kdMXaGXIEG — Dapper in a PAPR, RN (@MurseWordsworth) April 8, 2020

Well, CNN’s ratings aren’t that good so not too many people saw it:

This CXR might be the most widely viewed normal appearing CXR in history by now. #COVID19 https://t.co/UxMORxmNyR — Hiten Patel (@HitenDPatel) April 8, 2020

LOL:

“The second I saw that X-ray I saw infiltrate on it, even though I don’t know what infiltrate even means” -me during my first month of radiology residency https://t.co/FXdBMDySvX — John Tobben (@DrJohnTobben) April 7, 2020

***