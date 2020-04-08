CNN contributor Dr. Sanjay Gupta is under fire from medical professionals after he apparently read Chris Cuomo’s X-ray incorrectly on air.

First up, here’s the video:

Gupta said during the interview, “it looks pretty good, maybe a little bit of fluid build-up there but not something that I would definitely call pneumonia.”

But medical professionals have taken to Twitter to say the chest X-ray looks “stone cold normal”:

“A very bad look,” CNN!

Maybe send Dr. Gupta back to medical school?

Or, at the very least, buy him this book:

Everyone is dunking on him:

Well, CNN’s ratings aren’t that good so not too many people saw it:

LOL:

