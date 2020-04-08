CNN contributor Dr. Sanjay Gupta is under fire from medical professionals after he apparently read Chris Cuomo’s X-ray incorrectly on air.
First up, here’s the video:
.@drsanjaygupta reviews @ChrisCuomo's chest X-rays as he battles coronavirus from his basement. pic.twitter.com/bBcIfMOqfA
— Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 7, 2020
Gupta said during the interview, “it looks pretty good, maybe a little bit of fluid build-up there but not something that I would definitely call pneumonia.”
But medical professionals have taken to Twitter to say the chest X-ray looks “stone cold normal”:
Oh hello, Board-certified diagnostic radiologist here.
Now I’m no neurosurgeon, and I only read 1000’s of CXRs every year, but to my eyes, that CXR is stone cold normal.
Also: disregard the radiological interpretation of anyone who uses the term “infiltrates” on CXR#Radiology https://t.co/J16JHMjQSF
— Tom Folan, MD (@tomfolanmd) April 7, 2020
“A very bad look,” CNN!
Or at the very least, invite an expert on to interpret the test correctly for you.
Having a neurosurgeon interpret a radiograph live on air, then having him misinterpret it and use non-radiological language (infiltrate) to describe non-existent findings is a very bad look.
— Tom Folan, MD (@tomfolanmd) April 7, 2020
Maybe send Dr. Gupta back to medical school?
Maybe we should do an @OSUSurgery @zoom_us tutorial on how to read CXR's for @CNN https://t.co/ih54hIQTCI
— Melissa Hornor, MD (@HornorMD) April 8, 2020
Or, at the very least, buy him this book:
As a Radiologist for 30+ years, that x-Ray reading made me open my books to figure out what ‘Normal’ looks like. 😀😀😀😀👌🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/OPH8W3evGG
— Mahesh Kumar Longa (@Longamahesh) April 8, 2020
Everyone is dunking on him:
Did they show Gupta a different cxr than what we saw because… https://t.co/kdMXaGXIEG
— Dapper in a PAPR, RN (@MurseWordsworth) April 8, 2020
Well, CNN’s ratings aren’t that good so not too many people saw it:
This CXR might be the most widely viewed normal appearing CXR in history by now. #COVID19 https://t.co/UxMORxmNyR
— Hiten Patel (@HitenDPatel) April 8, 2020
LOL:
“The second I saw that X-ray I saw infiltrate on it, even though I don’t know what infiltrate even means”
-me during my first month of radiology residency https://t.co/FXdBMDySvX
— John Tobben (@DrJohnTobben) April 7, 2020
