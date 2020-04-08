As President Trump was criticized for a few days ago, this would be what some might call a “light at the end of the tunnel”:

* FAUCI: BEYOND THIS WEEK, SHOULD SEE BEGINNING OF TURNAROUND * FAUCI: RIGHT NOW EXPECTED DEATHS LOOK LESS THAN THOUGHT EARLIER (via @JohnSpall247) — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) April 8, 2020

Dr. Fauci credited social distancing for the fewer deaths predicted:

“It’s no doubt in my mind it’s because of the social distancing,” Dr. Fauci tells @edhenry about latest models predicting fewer deaths in U.S. from Covid-19 — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) April 8, 2020

And he said we can’t let up:

Dr. Fauci on social distancing: “Now is not the time to pull back at all. It’s the time to intensify,” he says on @AmericaNewsroom — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) April 8, 2020

Good news:

“Right now, it looks like it’s going to be less than the original projection” of up to 200,00 deaths, Dr. Fauci adds. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) April 8, 2020

FWIW, the early reaction on Wall Street was positive, too:

Dow gains 200 points after Dr Anthony Fauci says virus turnaround likely after this weekhttps://t.co/DKXuNNOydQ — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) April 8, 2020

