Man, have we been waiting for this, and it’s finally been written.

Today’s New York Times dropped a bomb on NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo that outlines in brutal detail just how slow they were to react to coronavirus:

I've been very critical of the Covid response by President Trump and the federal authorities, but this piece underscores that the New York authorities also were too complacent and slow: https://t.co/ODdnwNb3s7 — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) April 8, 2020

Yes, the paper blames President Trump, of course. But de Blasio and Cuomo are not spared:

“For many days after the first positive test, as the coronavirus silently spread throughout the New York region, Mr. Cuomo, Mr. de Blasio and their top aides projected an unswerving confidence that the outbreak would be readily contained.” @jdavidgoodman https://t.co/TVgoWCoB31 — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) April 8, 2020

How about this anecdote? Despite Gov. Cuomo saying the state would contact all the passengers who were on a flight with the woman who was the first case in NYC, nobody ever followed up:

Every level of government dragged their feet on the coronavirus response. And now New Yorkers are paying for it. https://t.co/6o5cnMK6eL pic.twitter.com/cRToi3ontA — Hayley Miller (@hayleymiller01) April 8, 2020

On the same day the health commissioner told de Blasio “70% of the city could be infected,” restaurants and schools were still open:

On March 12, NYC health commissioner told De Blasio and others 70% of city could be infected, and even then he waited days to close restaurants or schools https://t.co/bziTbYTvxf — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) April 8, 2020

Just to compare that to other states:

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases each city had before it closed schools:

San Francisco – 18

Ohio – 5

New York – 329https://t.co/Bh9RUjts2o — Aman Batheja (@amanbatheja) April 8, 2020

They were BOTH wrong from the start:

This… "From the start, Mr. de Blasio and Mr. Cuomo projected as much concern about panic as they did about the virus."https://t.co/VRsc5R777Q — John Robb (@johnrobb) April 8, 2020

We believe the phrase libs have been using for President Trump, “blood on their hands”:

NYT: The Former Director of the CDC, Dr. Thomas Frieden, estimates that if Cuomo and de Blasio had instituted social distancing measures a week or two earlier, the #COVID19 death toll in NY “might have been reduced by 50 to 80 percent.” https://t.co/YJFztEmg30 — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) April 8, 2020

This is a nice way to say there were lying to everyone, isn’t it?

Perhaps the biggest misstep was that state/city officials based their response on case #1, when they themselves knew there were problems with testing and health experts believed the virus was already here. https://t.co/lrtleGRgw4 — Jorge Arangure (@jorgearangure) April 8, 2020

It didn’t have to be this way:

“New York City as a whole was late in social measures…It has become the major issue in the transmission of the virus” — Ex-NYC deputy health commissioner https://t.co/VYSTJf8gIa @jdavidgoodman — David S. Joachim (@davidjoachim) April 8, 2020

