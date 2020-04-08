Man, have we been waiting for this, and it’s finally been written.

Today’s New York Times dropped a bomb on NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo that outlines in brutal detail just how slow they were to react to coronavirus:

Yes, the paper blames President Trump, of course. But de Blasio and Cuomo are not spared:

How about this anecdote? Despite Gov. Cuomo saying the state would contact all the passengers who were on a flight with the woman who was the first case in NYC, nobody ever followed up:

On the same day the health commissioner told de Blasio “70% of the city could be infected,” restaurants and schools were still open:

Just to compare that to other states:

They were BOTH wrong from the start:

We believe the phrase libs have been using for President Trump, “blood on their hands”:

This is a nice way to say there were lying to everyone, isn’t it?

It didn’t have to be this way:

***

