Guys, how many times do we have to warn you to never trust what you see on the internet? This funny photo is fake:
well my new license plate came in today… wish i could say i paid extra as some sort of sick joke but no. i just so happen to have the worlds worst luck. pic.twitter.com/AFdj4zkJXN
— liza (@lizardwt) April 6, 2020
Here’s the original:
i can't believe i have to come out of retirement for this (source of original photo https://t.co/F20vluxBlt) https://t.co/zv5YmwNTPZ pic.twitter.com/ZfaHEtnYVx
— graham starr (@GrahamStarr) April 7, 2020
Apples, bananas, something, something:
OH MY GOD https://t.co/q9eCNmNfmb
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 7, 2020
Cillizza isn’t alone, however:
I've been laughing at this tweet for 15 minutes straight, quarantine has broken me https://t.co/TQv8Jq55OC
— Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) April 7, 2020
The “Holy Grail” of fakes, maybe:
The holy grail of license plates. https://t.co/I7zlJ2gmav
— Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) April 7, 2020
Do better, people:
Upset I didn’t get this plate when I lived in PA… https://t.co/9rNYCHEjDi
— [RAPH]AEL (@MyNameIsRaph) April 7, 2020
Screenshot for posterity:
We regret to inform Chris Cillizza that the DTF-6969 license plate photo he shared is fake
***