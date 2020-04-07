Guys, how many times do we have to warn you to never trust what you see on the internet? This funny photo is fake:

well my new license plate came in today… wish i could say i paid extra as some sort of sick joke but no. i just so happen to have the worlds worst luck. pic.twitter.com/AFdj4zkJXN — liza (@lizardwt) April 6, 2020

Here’s the original:

i can't believe i have to come out of retirement for this (source of original photo https://t.co/F20vluxBlt) https://t.co/zv5YmwNTPZ pic.twitter.com/ZfaHEtnYVx — graham starr (@GrahamStarr) April 7, 2020

Apples, bananas, something, something:

OH MY GOD https://t.co/q9eCNmNfmb — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) April 7, 2020

Cillizza isn’t alone, however:

I've been laughing at this tweet for 15 minutes straight, quarantine has broken me https://t.co/TQv8Jq55OC — Rebecca Fishbein (@bfishbfish) April 7, 2020

The “Holy Grail” of fakes, maybe:

The holy grail of license plates. https://t.co/I7zlJ2gmav — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) April 7, 2020

Do better, people:

Upset I didn’t get this plate when I lived in PA… https://t.co/9rNYCHEjDi — [RAPH]AEL (@MyNameIsRaph) April 7, 2020

Screenshot for posterity:

We regret to inform Chris Cillizza that the DTF-6969 license plate photo he shared is fake

