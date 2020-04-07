NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a stay-at-home order for the state banning unnecessary travel, but apparently that doesn’t apply to NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio who says his daily 11-mile drive to Brooklyn so he can take a walk in Prospect Park is an essential activity:

.@NYCMayor tells @errollouis walking in Prospect Park – an 11-mile drive from his residence in Manhattan – each day during #Covid_19 is something he needs to do "to be most effective." — Sally Goldenberg (@SallyGold) April 6, 2020

Gov. Cuomo, what say you?

That is insane. — ajmorelli (@ajmorelli) April 6, 2020

And we’re scared to see what de Blasio would do if this isn’t his peak performance:

What would it look like if he was less effective? https://t.co/MiVy04Y58P — Josh Barro (@jbarro) April 7, 2020

This clown won’t even give up his walk when he literally lives next to a park:

Probably 99 out of 100 corporate, military and/or political leaders would instinctively say it’s important to lead by example. Our mayor happens to be the other guy. *shrug* — Errol Louis (@errollouis) April 7, 2020

We believe there was a book about this:

All animals are equal. Some animals are more equal than others. — MTiller (@LadaMokusa) April 7, 2020

He really has been the worst politician in all of this:

Some leaders shine in crises and others fall. I’m actually surprised at how poorly he’s performed through the biggest test of his career. — Brian A. Cahn (@brian_cahn) April 7, 2020

Even journos won’t defend him:

This is equal parts bizarre and pathetic. How can you tell people to stay indoors and then do this yourself….? https://t.co/Qp018aidpT — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 7, 2020

I swear to god, this schmuck is probably breaking into the Park Slope gym so he doesn't miss leg day. https://t.co/2a27CwYYfo — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) April 7, 2020

I am fascinated by how committed he is to this. When the look is so obviously and ridiculously bad https://t.co/Dbwav5is9R — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) April 7, 2020

what can you even say? https://t.co/dd2lBK9tRJ — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 6, 2020

And chef’s kiss:

***