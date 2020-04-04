So, this “update” from Vox crossed our timeline where they alert readers that the CDC is “updating its guidance on use of face masks” and it had us asking, “why did they need to update the piece in the first place instead of just writing a new one?”

Update: The CDC is now reportedly considering updating its guidance on use of face masks. Read our latest story on the evidence surrounding face masks here: https://t.co/21kwbs4ezS — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 31, 2020

And here’s the answer, which enters the shot-chaser hall of fame. You see, we didn’t need masks back on March 2:

2/ Oh, and face masks? You can pass on them. Masks are only useful if you have a respiratory infection already and want to limit the risk of spreading, or if you’re working in a hospital in direct contact with people who have respiratory illnesses.⁣ https://t.co/IEFrOOxEkE pic.twitter.com/XC2LN8qZJm — Vox (@voxdotcom) March 2, 2020

Oh, but it gets better.

While Vox was explaining to its readers why we don’t need masks, Vox’s Matthew Yglesias bought masks for his family back in February:

To people asking where you can buy a mask, I don’t know. I ordered mine in February when they were available. But here’s a guide to making one at home. https://t.co/YH4YMnDKJf — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 2, 2020

Screenshots for when/if Vox ratholes them:

Three shots and a chaser. @voxdotcom journalists spent January and February telling you not to wear masks (and that there would be no pandemic!) while buying out the stock. pic.twitter.com/iNTcUbk6Un — Pinboard 😷 (@Pinboard) April 3, 2020

This really is amazing to read:

Yglesias was buying masks for personal use while Vox was publishing articles telling people not to do it. The recommendations didn't start changing until late March. Look at the dates. — Pinboard 😷 (@Pinboard) April 3, 2020

Yglesias then lashed out at his critics:

Since everyone is feeling chippy these days, I think: a) The early US government guidance on masks was obviously very bad b) “Masks are only helpful if you’re already sick” even if true is very consistent with “you should own a mask in case you get sick.” https://t.co/BiUUlGOvxm — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 3, 2020

Just take the L, Matt:

Nothing quite says "Our advice was dangerously wrong" more than starting a tweet with "Since everyone is feeling chippy …" https://t.co/0Q6hSAkFHc — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) April 3, 2020

But he actually made it worse. Are we supposed to believe that the super-smart explainer journo had no idea that there was a difference between a cloth mask, a procedure mask and an N95?!

But speaking personally my first-ever public commentary on masks as a public health issue (published Feb 29, ~4 days after I ordered one) was to question to cogency of the US government’s mask message. https://t.co/YLIGBp1lS9 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 3, 2020

At the time I sent that tweet I was not attuned to the differences between N95 respirator masks, medical grade surgical masks, and reusable cloth masks — which in retrospect is a critical series of distinctions to draw. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 3, 2020

FFS is this bad.

But what’s worse is it’s looking more and more that the recommendations to not wear a mask of some sort, even homemade, in public was to discourage public purchasing of them so there were enough for medical professionals and first responders. Now, that’s OK but EVERYONE should have said that part out loud. And in places like New York City, which by the way, still looks like this, covering the face in public should have been mandatory a month ago:

