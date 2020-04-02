LOL.

The Malaysian government put together this list of handy tips for wives staying home with their husbands during a COVID-19 quarantine that included instructions to not nag, be sarcastic and to wear makeup and dress up:

Wait, there are wives who aren’t doing this now?

“Great advice, ladies”:

OK, we joke, we joke. Guys, do not expect this in a time of crisis:

And Malaysia has since apologized for the tips:

***

Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19quarantine