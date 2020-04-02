LOL.
The Malaysian government put together this list of handy tips for wives staying home with their husbands during a COVID-19 quarantine that included instructions to not nag, be sarcastic and to wear makeup and dress up:
• DON'T Nag Your Husband
• DON'T Be Sarcastic
• DO Wear Makeup
• DO Dress Uphttps://t.co/daY0fynQxe
Wait, there are wives who aren’t doing this now?
Finally, a solution I can get behind. https://t.co/tvjBukP6Au
“Great advice, ladies”:
Great advice here, ladies. Listen up. https://t.co/wlQicUYKzJ
OK, we joke, we joke. Guys, do not expect this in a time of crisis:
My husband just said “I wasn’t going to say anything…” when I read him a headline about Malaysia’s guidance for wives to dress nicely while quarantined and I’d like y’all to add him to your prayer lists. pic.twitter.com/IDeV9upQHI
And Malaysia has since apologized for the tips:
The Malaysian government was forced to apologize after its Women's Development Department published a series of sexist "tips" to help deal with the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, including advising women to continue to wear makeup and to "avoid nagging." https://t.co/SrwQkg0hXC
