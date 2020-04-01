SHOT. . .

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough declared this morning that “Everybody saw [COVID-19] coming in early January”:

Scarborough on Trump and the Coronavirus: Unlike him, “Everybody saw this coming in early January” pic.twitter.com/rB2ZZNgzb6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 1, 2020

CHASER. . .

Just stop with this revisionist bulls*it. Here’s the World Health Organization on January 14, 2020: “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China”

CHASER NUMBER 2. . .

In late January, Joe Biden was calling President Trump xenophobic for cutting travel to China. Will Scarborough call HIM out for not seeing it coming?

Anyway, China lied and people died. That’s what happened.

