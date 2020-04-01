SHOT. . .
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough declared this morning that “Everybody saw [COVID-19] coming in early January”:
Scarborough on Trump and the Coronavirus: Unlike him, “Everybody saw this coming in early January” pic.twitter.com/rB2ZZNgzb6
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 1, 2020
CHASER. . .
Just stop with this revisionist bulls*it. Here’s the World Health Organization on January 14, 2020: “Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China”
— China is lying (@jtLOL) April 1, 2020
CHASER NUMBER 2. . .
In late January, Joe Biden was calling President Trump xenophobic for cutting travel to China. Will Scarborough call HIM out for not seeing it coming?
— Robert Laurie (@RobertLaurie) April 1, 2020
Anyway, China lied and people died. That’s what happened.
