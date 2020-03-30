LOL.

This dad, who lives in the same house with his son’s grandparents, refused to let his son return home after he, against his father’s wishes, went on a spring break trip to South Padre Island in Texas:

Coronavirus-panicked dad locks son out of house after spring break trip https://t.co/FmXm9UINBJ pic.twitter.com/xGSoiDMs01 — New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2020

From the New York Post, including the detail that dad wouldn’t even let the students in to use the bathroom:

Once they arrived, Dad met them at the door, and blocked them from coming in. “I had filled the trunk of Matt’s car with groceries and left him an envelope containing $300 in cash,” Peter said. “All the guys’ keys were on the front seat. They got out of the car [from the airport] near our driveway and I said, ‘Stay right there! Do not go any further!’ The guys were tired and they had a two-and-a-half hour drive ahead of them. I love my son, but they were not sleeping here. I said, ‘If any of you have to pee, we have some bushes.’ Two of them took me up on it.” As is the case at most American colleges, Springfield has canceled its in-person classes and closed the campus. But Matt — who had planned to move back to Nanuet after the semester — will have to stay with roommates in their off-campus house a while longer.

And a hero is born:

Good for him. Go dad! — Rose (@RoseHer79034319) March 28, 2020

He was warned. He was given an explanation. Nevertheless, he persisted:

Good parenting and bad son for not listening. That's all people. No big deal here. — A Torres 🇵🇷 (@tango73a) March 28, 2020

It really is common sense with the grandparents in the home:

He has to protect his elderly parents. That must have been difficult but his son was very selfish for only thinking of himself! — mm68 (@M_Mal68) March 28, 2020

Actions have consequences, son:

Smart father (with aging parents in the house) taught his son about consequences. Try again @nypost 🤨 https://t.co/XtWXDTpwyK — Natasha Stough (@NatashaStough) March 28, 2020

***