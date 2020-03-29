Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane, who literally live next to a park in Manhattan, were caught driving to Brooklyn on Saturday to take a walk in Prospect Park:

No, YOU have to stay home. THEY get to do whatever they want:

Tell us more about social distancing, mayor:

How is he so bad at being mayor, especially since he lectures us on our carbon footprint and all?

And this really is a perfect description of him:

