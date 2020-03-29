Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane, who literally live next to a park in Manhattan, were caught driving to Brooklyn on Saturday to take a walk in Prospect Park:
source sends along photo of Mayor de Blasio & Chirlane walking in Prospect Park earlier today pic.twitter.com/V6AtPLxQYk
— Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) March 28, 2020
No, YOU have to stay home. THEY get to do whatever they want:
I thought we have to stay home?
— Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) March 28, 2020
Tell us more about social distancing, mayor:
De Blasio drove w his bodyguards to Brooklyn and exposed them to him and him to them in a confined space when he could've walked 6 ft apart outdoors to a park in Manhattan. That's not modeling good behavior. Ppl should avoid unnecessary car trips now https://t.co/isLtXTh1QU
— Ben Adler (@badler) March 28, 2020
How is he so bad at being mayor, especially since he lectures us on our carbon footprint and all?
He's so so so terrible. https://t.co/aiEFBMktVw pic.twitter.com/QZy9v3qGnF
— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 28, 2020
And this really is a perfect description of him:
De Blasio is a raging douchenozzle. https://t.co/PC603Gujrz
— Dan Murphy (@bungdan) March 28, 2020
