Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane, who literally live next to a park in Manhattan, were caught driving to Brooklyn on Saturday to take a walk in Prospect Park:

source sends along photo of Mayor de Blasio & Chirlane walking in Prospect Park earlier today pic.twitter.com/V6AtPLxQYk — Ben Max (@TweetBenMax) March 28, 2020

No, YOU have to stay home. THEY get to do whatever they want:

I thought we have to stay home? — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) March 28, 2020

Tell us more about social distancing, mayor:

De Blasio drove w his bodyguards to Brooklyn and exposed them to him and him to them in a confined space when he could've walked 6 ft apart outdoors to a park in Manhattan. That's not modeling good behavior. Ppl should avoid unnecessary car trips now https://t.co/isLtXTh1QU — Ben Adler (@badler) March 28, 2020

How is he so bad at being mayor, especially since he lectures us on our carbon footprint and all?

And this really is a perfect description of him:

De Blasio is a raging douchenozzle. https://t.co/PC603Gujrz — Dan Murphy (@bungdan) March 28, 2020

***

Related: