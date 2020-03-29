Um, WHAT?

I realize this is off topic, but does Gov. Cuomo have pierced nipples or something? That photo is…distracting. — NorthernSnowdog (@NorthernSnowdog) March 29, 2020

What is seen cannot be unseen, but it sure looks like his nipples are pierced:

Gov. Inslee responded to Trump's comments that some governors are not grateful enough for federal assistance: "I don't recall, in the oath of office, saying, 'I'll do my job to protect the citizens of Washington state as long as I get enough love.'" https://t.co/EC7l5FsJN7 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 29, 2020

What do you guys think?

Is it just me or is Cuomo's nipple totally pierced? pic.twitter.com/D9i3xEotYu — Give Me Internet (@GiveMeInternet) March 28, 2020

Yep. Deleting browser history RIGHT NOW:

I thought this tweet was a joke but now I’m genuinely curious + really need to scrub my search history https://t.co/lEVujXKni7 pic.twitter.com/P7vWXVSiBN — Gabrielle Bluestone (@g_bluestone) March 29, 2020

Click on the image for a larger version, if you dare:

So… Is the NY State unemployment site not working for everyone else too, or is it just me. I assume it's just me for making fun of Cuomo's nipple piercings in this photo. pic.twitter.com/DvIWJvE2uw — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) March 28, 2020

***